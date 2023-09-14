Vanessa Hudgens Stops NYC Traffic In Skintight Mini Dress, ‘Perfect 10’

Triple-threat entertainer Vanessa Hudgens (So You Think You Can Dance, High School Musical) knows how to strike a pose. She didn’t disappoint when she attended fashion designer Michael Kors‘ show at the famous, celebrity-filled New York Fashion Week.

When the 34-year-old star shared the photos below, she captioned the series: “Butterscotch babe thanks to Michael Kors.”

Hudgens captioned the additional stunning photos below, of her rocking a tan-colored jersey mini dress with belt and cape, and matching knee-high boots: “a perfect ten.”

Hudgens’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photos. Her BFF Sarah Hyland (Haley on Modern Family) replied: “Sheer perfection.” Another fan admitted to “almost swallowed my phone.”

As seen above and below, other celebrities at the Michael Kors show included Blake Lively (in a hip-hugging bodysuit) and Oscar winner Halle Berry.

Get ready to see more of Hudgens: she will appear next in the fourth installation of the Bad Boys film franchise with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), among others. Bad Boys 4 is scheduled for a June 14, 2024 release.