Sarah Hyland Stuns in Tiny Sheer Bra, Mini Skirt, “Picture Perfect”

Actress Sarah Hyland is best known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family and most recently as host of the reality dating show Love Island USA.

When not spending time with her husband, Bachelor Nation star Wells Tower, Hyland is often striking a pose.

As seen below, Hyland turned heads at New York Fashion Week, where she wore a tiny sheer black lace bra with a tiny brown leather mini skirt and matching jacket with open-toe stilettos.

Hyland captioned the photo series above: “A picture perfect Frame evening with picture perfect people.”

The woman in the black cut-out silk dress is Australian actress/dancer Laura New (Erin & Aaron), and the blond in the black silk dress with black leather bomber jacket is English actress Annabelle Wallis (The Tudors, Peaky Blinders).

Hyland also turned heads in a fashion-forward ensemble by design label Prabal Gurung… in the rain. Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Hyland’s Modern Family uncle, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, cleverly replied: “Maybe she’s born with it….maybe it’s Rainbelline.” Hyland replied: “Hahaha.”

Hyland made her presence known on the first day of the famous fashion week at the Christian Siriano show in a strapless purple mini dress (above).