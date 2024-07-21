Suki Waterhouse Stuns in Tiny String Bikini 4 Months After Baby

English model/singer/actress Suki Waterhouse, who is known for her most recent role as Karen Sirko in musical drama miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six with Riley Keough (as Daisy Jones), became a mother in March. She and her fiance, Hollywood star Robert Pattinson (Twilight, The Batman), welcomed a baby girl just four months ago.

When Waterhouse shared the stunning tiny red string bikini photos below, she wrote: “not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume.” Swipe to see the aforementioned berries and books and good friend, pro model Sadie Newton, who is also wearing a bikini by the pool.

Fans of Waterhouse can’t get over the photos. As one replied: “How do famous people always look like this right after having babies 😂. The self discipline is boss level.” Another added, “praying i look this good after giving birth,” and another: “how does she look this good postpartum?”

In addition to poolside modeling and book-reading, Waterhouse is already back at work. As seen in the photos below, she performed at the Day In, Day Out festival in Seattle last week.

Get ready to see more of the new mom: her new album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, will be released in September by the record label Sub Pop.

And brace yourself for Pattinson’s new movie. He stars in the upcoming sci-fi flick Mickey 17, in which he essentially plays two characters — Mickey 17 and Mickey 18. Toni Collette (Muriel’s Wedding, Little Miss Sunshine) and Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, The Kids Are Alright) co-star. Mickey 17 is scheduled for a January 2025 release. Teaser below.