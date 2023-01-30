Christian Louboutin Reveals 3.5″ Spring Mules With ‘Vibrant Red’ Nail Polish

Famous French footwear designer Christian Louboutin released his new spring collection. As seen below, it includes the Nicol is Back mule and the Louis Orlato sneaker.

The Nicol is Back mule is described as “a timeless, elegant sandal” which “is dressed in all-over multicolored Shoes It Up print.” Crafted with Maison Christian Louboutin’s “meticulous savoir-faire, the two crêpe satin strap cross over” creates a stylish drape with a 3.3″ heel.

Louboutin calls the pastel print shoes and canvas sneakers above and below “a match made in heaven.”

The spring collection also includes the Just Queen sandal, which you can accessorize with matching Rouge Louboutin Lalaque Le Vernis nail polish. The designer claims that the vibrant red is “suited to any skin tone.”

What’s most unique about the nail polish (other than the price tag of $50) is its packaging. As seen above, the bottle is “a true objet d’art of a dramatic 8-inch height inspired by the tallest heel Christian Louboutin ever created – the Ballerina Ultima.”