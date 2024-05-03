Liberal political pundit Leslie Marshall, a regular Fox News contributor, last week interviewed AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler on her nationally syndicated The Leslie Marshall Show. They discussed worker safety, unions expanding in the South, and Climate Change policy solutions.

When Marshall shared a clip from the interview on social media (below), she received rude comments about her appearance.

Marshall responded: “For everyone saying ‘my God you’ve gained weight or ‘ur fat’ … 2 things 1) Hashimotos is a thyroid condition which i have it makes one gain weight 2) you know who notices more than you that I’ve gained weight? ME ! So you’re not stating some huge revelation ok?” and added the hashtag #fatshaming.

For everyone saying 'my God you've gained weight or 'ur fat' …

2 things

1) Hashimotos is a thyroid condition which i have it makes one gain weight

2) you know who notices more than you that I've gained weight? ME ! So you're not stating some huge revelation ok?#fatshaming — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) May 2, 2024

Note: Hashimoto’s disease, which is common among middle-aged women, is an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid gland (at the base of the neck) and kills the thyroid’s hormone-producing cells. The decline of thyroid hormones can lead to swelling of the thyroid, a puffy face, fatigue, muscle weakness, and depression, among other symptoms.

Marshall also shared a photo of herself five years ago (below).

This is me 5 years ago on #thestoryfnc w #marthamacallum on Fox News and today, coming up on #thestoryfnc at 3:15pm/e! #ThrowbackThurday pic.twitter.com/CLnpr8vGAO — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) May 2, 2024

After revealing her diagnosis, fans on both sides of the political aisle shared support and encouragement for Marshall. As one replied: “Please don’t let jealous people get you down! What is wrong that everyone has to act like high school mean girls? You’re beautiful and smart. PS… I’m conservative.”