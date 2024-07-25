‘Kamalot’ — Kamala Harris Linked To Kennedy’s Camelot By Republican Strategist

“Prepare for Kamala Kamalot,” Kayleigh McEnany, a Republican operative who served as White House Press Secretary in the Trump administration, told Jesse Watters on Fox News.

“That’s good,” Watters conceded, chuckling at the McEnany coinage of Kamalot, a neologism that plays off the American idea of the Kennedy family’s political dynasty and its idealized representation as Camelot — the second coming of the legendary King Arthur’s court.

McEnany, who envisions a third incarnation, was addressing the new energy swiftly breathed into the Democratic Party — the raised hopes and focus on the future — as a result the elevation of Vice President Kamala Harris — she of “Kamalot” — to be the Party’s nominee for President.

“Prepare for the mythologized age of the Kennedys,” McEnany said, “the shining administration on the hill, prepare for Kamalot.”

Thanks @kayleighmcenany



Kamalot!



Your best idea ever. Actually your first idea ever. https://t.co/bHgaKBEGio — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 25, 2024

“Beyoncé already greenlighted [Harris] using the freedom song,” McEnany lamented. “Kamalot is here. Everyone needs to be prepared.”

Liberals like the commentator Keith Olbermann are saying thank you to McEnany, who in trying to expose what she characterizes as false enthusiasm, may instead have given the Democrats a name for their genuine enthusiasm, a moniker that will stick, something aspirational and, as she says, shining.

“Your best idea ever,” Olbermann called McEnany’s Kamalot coinage.