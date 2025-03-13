Pentagon Promotes Religious Affairs Airman and Olympic Hopeful, After DEI Photo Purge

The Department of Defense made headlines last week for flagging more than 26,000 images for removal from U.S. military databases that highlighted diversity efforts in its ranks. The move reflects President Trump’s executive order to end DEI programs across all government agencies.

“The vast majority of the Pentagon purge targets women and minorities, including notable milestones made in the military,” according to AP. “And it also removes a large number of posts that mention various commemorative months — such as those for Black and Hispanic people and women.”

[NOTE: The DEI purge was executed so indiscriminately that it reportedly removed photos of the Enola Gay, the famous U.S. aircraft that dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan in 1945, because the search algorithm identified and excised nearly any phrase containing the word “gay”.]

Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement, “We are pleased by the rapid compliance across the Department with the directive removing DEI content from all platforms. In the rare cases that content is removed that is out of the clearly outlined scope of the directive, we instruct components accordingly.”

Creating new content and photos to feature in the wake of the DEI purge, the DoD Office of Community Engagement this week is promoting U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael Mannozzi, a religious affairs airman stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California.

The U.S. Air Force released the photo below of the Ohio native Mannozzi, who is also a competitive race walker — a 15-time national champion with “aspirations to one day represent the U.S. at the Olympics.”

The accompanying press release says of Mannozzi reads: “Each morning before dawn, he trains—pushing his physical limits, refining his technique, and preparing his body and mind for the next grueling competition. By mid-morning, he transitions to his duties at the Vandenberg Chapel, where he provides spiritual support, administrative assistance, and guidance to fellow service members.”

Note: According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau, 3,559 people live on the base; 51 percent are female. Of the total population: 52 percent are White; 22 percent are Hispanic; 9 percent are Black; 9 are Multi-Racial; 6 are Asian; and 1 percent are Pacific Islander.