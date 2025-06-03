Fox News Star Says MAGA Men “Want to Pay for Dates”

MAGA-aligned Shark Tank TV star and investor Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary appeared on Fox Business today and promoted the new dating app, “Hi, I’m MAGA.”

According to O’Leary (who is married to his wife of 35 years, Linda Greer), Hi, I’m MAGA “is the new mating call in the dating jungle. Trad wives, alpha values, and patriotic dating apps are flipping the script in deep-blue cities. Want to know what’s hotter than a swipe right? A MAGA man with money.”

Note: A trad wife is one who focuses on homemaking and family life over a career outside of the home, trad being shorthand for traditional.

— Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) June 2, 2025

As seen in the clip above, Fox Business co-host Lauren Simonetti insists that “young conservatives are quickly finding out that they are popular after all, even in deep blue cities like New York,” and that “women are willing to become a trad wife over a girl boss…and they are looking for a man who can offer them safety.”

The Fox star added that “Some liberal women think it’s fascinating if they go for a MAGA man. They just want to have the experience.” She added, “And a lot men are saying ‘we want to pay for dates.'”

While some MAGA men are voicing their excitement about the app on X (“I’m trying this all day!”) others are wary of the product. As one replied with skepticism: “If you’re after gold diggers maybe” and “Not many maga men have money” and “Anyone leading a conversation with hi I’m maga is broke.”