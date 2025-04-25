Billionaire Promotes $75M Penthouse Listing, “I Have Seen It, and It’s Amazing”

Billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman often uses social media to share his opinions on the economy. After President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs against dozens of nations shook Wall Street, Ackman — a major Trump supporter — suggested on X that the President “pause” the tariffs.

Today Ackman is amplifying the real estate listing of a $75 million penthouse in Manhattan which includes a 61-foot long outdoor swimming pool.

Ackman wrote of the full-floor condominium located at 551 W. 21nd Street (overlooking the Hudson River): “This is an incredible NYC apartment, particularly if you like to swim (61 foot pool). It is totally mint and one of a kind. Built to perfection. I have seen it, and it is amazing.”

This is an incredible NYC apartment, particularly if you like to swim (61 foot pool). It is totally mint and one of a kind. Built to perfection.



I have seen it, and it is amazing. https://t.co/ieHfycpw22 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 24, 2025

The penthouse is owned by multi-millionaire real estate investor David Weinreb, former CEO of Howard Hughes Corp. According to the Wall Street Journal, Weinreb bought the 6,500-square-foot space in 2017 for $38 million. The penthouse includes five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a 4,600-square-foot private rooftop terrace, where one can find the pool.

Many of Ackman’s followers are responding to the post with a sense of humor. As one replied, “Okay, I’ll consider it.” Another replied: “Not my cup of tea, I was looking for a 65 ft pool…very close.” Female followers have responded with comments including “After Elon gets me pregnant I hope he’ll buy me that penthouse,” and “Care to buy it for me?”

Below is a TikTok of the interior of an apartment in the same building but on the 14th floor. It hit the market in 2022 for $16.5M.