“Talk Like A Normie”: Chuck Schumer Gets Urgent Message from Fed-Up Democrats

If there is one fact in American politics that both sides — all sides — of the political spectrum seem to agree on, it’s this: Democrats are having trouble expressing themselves in a way that people understand.

Hand-wringing ensues on the Left as Dems continually fail to communicate effectively enough to get credit for even their popular policies.

And winks abound on the Right — especially among the right-wing billionaire class talking up populism — as the Democratic “elites” fail to make their case compelling to the public, a public they seem to hope will intrinsically understand their positions, without having to be told.

[Meanwhile, Donald Trump — whose speaking style is so meandering that even he calls it a “weave” — is praised by Republicans as a great communicator.]

The problem for Democrats is so stark that left-leaning media types like Kurt Andersen — author, influencer, radio host and legendary co-founding editor of the late, lamented Spy magazine — are giving out public advice to the likes of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), whose language is a labyrinth of jargon that conceals as much meaning as it reveals.

While communications consultants can charge thousands of dollars a day (or an hour), Andersen gives Schumer a free lesson in how to stick the landing when he wants to blame Republicans for, say, shutting down the U.S. government.

Lesson #1? Don’t say things like: “Our caucus is unified on a clean April 11 C.R. that…” Lesson #2: “Talk like a normie…” Lesson #3: Say what’s happening.

Advice for D.C. Dems like @SenSchumer: talk like a normie in public, no “our caucus…clean April 11 C.R,”



Instead e,g.: “Senate Democrats would love to fund the government for a month so we can negotiate a budget with Republicans…if they’ll come back here after running away.” pic.twitter.com/N8YqmzSuzN — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) March 12, 2025

Others in the comments agreed, mentioning how past Democrats knew the common vernacular.

Reminds me of how this kind of government-speak cost Bob Dole running against the English speaking Bill Clinton. — ✌🏻a real piece of work 🆖 (@ngelfond) March 12, 2025

Dems like California Governor Gavin Newsom, who began a new podcast recently talking to MAGA influencers Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk, are among those today credited with speaking in real language.

Others on the Left using plain-speak include former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose videos get views whenever he appears.

Notably, both these men are popular guests on FOX News, despite their liberal agendas. FOX News star Sean Hannity and Newsom are rumored to be very nearly friends, and each has expressed something close to mutual admiration for the other, as far as this is permitted in polarizing times.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is another Democrat who talks like she used to work in a restaurant, not like she clerked for a SCOTUS justice — and it shows in her results and popularity. Below is AOC, taking up Schumer’s case after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) throws down the gauntlet.

“Blaming someone else because your shoes are untied,” she writes, isn’t an excuse.