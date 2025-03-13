Laura Ingraham Tells Fox News Viewers “Just Ignore the Sky Is Falling” Stock Market Reports

Fox News host Laura Ingraham told viewers to “ignore” the “sky is falling reports in the regime press,” because President Trump is optimistic about the future.

As seen below, the Ingraham segment included a clip of Trump speaking from the White House and saying, “Financially, we’ll be stronger than ever before. I think the markets are gonna soar.”

Ingraham smiled and said, “Isn’t it great to have an optimistic president?”

She added: “Tune out the breathless reporting about market gyrations, because even the most dedicated globalists know Trump is good for business,” and then showed a clip of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon saying that he liked that “the President is engaged with the business community” and noting Trump’s “sense of optimism.”

[Note: The week has been filled with headlines like this one from Forbes on Tuesday: “Dow Sinks Nearly 500 Points To New 6-Month Low—As Trump Brandishes Another Set Of Tariffs.”]

Fox News host Laura Ingraham told viewers to “ignore” the tumbling stock market and “sky is falling reports in the regime press,” because Trump is “good for business.” pic.twitter.com/V0NVKv9mHp — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 13, 2025

Solomon also said during that interview — on Maria Bartiromo’s Mornings with Maria — “I think the business community understands what the president is trying to do with…tariffs. The business community is always going to want lower tariffs everywhere…in the world.”

He added: “At the moment, there is some uncertainty in the markets digesting that, but we’re going to have to watch and see how this all plays out.”

Solomon dodged Bartiromo’s question about whether he predicts the U.S. economy could see a recession this year, and said the country will see a “period of transition.”

Ingraham also told her viewers that “we’re going through a transition, one that’s good for us.”

There is little consensus about the Trump optimism so far, as shown in the uncertainty presently roiling the stock market.

Harvard-trained Ph.D. economist Justin Wolfers has called Trump’s tariffs “unmitigated nonsense,” saying “there’s not an economist alive who would defend what they’re doing.” Pulitzer Prize-winning economics journalist Steve Liesman of CNBC is calling Trump’s tariffs “absolutely insane.”