Megyn Kelly Slams Transgender Congresswoman With Two Words After “School Yard Taunts”

Representative Sarah McBride (D-DE), the first openly transgender member of the U.S. Congress, has not been accepted by all of her colleagues including MAGA Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who introduced legislation that would bar transgender women from using women’s restrooms on federal property.

As seen below, McBride spoke at a House Democrats press conference and announced: “We will not take a lecture on decorum from a party that incited an insurrection.”

She added: “I appear to live rent free in the minds of some of my Republican colleagues. I wish that they would spend even a fraction of the time that they spend thinking about me, thinking about how to lower the costs for American families.”

McBride said her Republican colleagues “are obsessed with culture war issues. It is weird and it is bizarre. And the American people deserve serious legislators, serious elected officials, who are focused on bringing people together… and not to engage in school yard taunts.”

President Trump ally and former Fox News star Megyn Kelly replied with two words: “Ok Tim.”

Earlier this week, Kelly publicly thanked Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) for also intentionally misgendering McBride on the House floor — Self referred to McBride as “Mr. McBride.”

Kelly expressed her gratitude to Self for “standing up for WOMEN.”

After being confronted by Rep. Bill Keating — the Massachusetts Democrat asked Self, “Have you no decency?” and said he would not continue unless Self called McBride by her preferred pronoun — Self adjourned the hearing.

Note: Kelly frequently refers to transgender people by their birth gender: she recently went on a rant against Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon, the first openly transgender individual nominated for an Academy Award in any acting category.