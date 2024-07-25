U.S. Admiral Who Slammed Trump Removes Name From Kamala Harris VP List

Admiral William H. McRaven has reportedly removed his name from consideration as a running mate for likely Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, telling Karen Tumulty at the Washington Post — and others — that better candidates are out there for Harris’s choosing and stating that he is honored to have been considered.

Popular commentator Angry Staffer noted that McRaven would have been a “home run,” but concurred with the Admiral’s positive assessment of the field of contenders.

I think McRaven would have been a home run, but he’s right — there are plenty of great prospects out there. https://t.co/mxpBxq2DUn — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) July 25, 2024

McRaven, as Wikipedia sums up, is a “retired United States Navy four-star admiral who served as the ninth commander of the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) from August 8, 2011 to August 28, 2014.” Most notably perhaps, “McRaven is credited for organizing and overseeing the execution of Operation Neptune’s Spear, the special ops raid that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden.”

In Democratic circles, however, McRaven is also admired for the telling “truth to power” stance he took in 2019, publishing a now famous opinion piece in The New York Times excoriating Donald Trump. The article was entitled “Our Republic Is Under Attack From the President” and essentially made the case that Trump was unfit to hold the office of president — the same case Harris and Democrats will make leading up to November.

McRaven revealed a startling anecdote, writing that “as I stood on the parade field at Fort Bragg, one retired four-star general, grabbed my arm, shook me and shouted, ‘I don’t like the Democrats, but Trump is destroying the Republic!'”

Trump has effectively courted support from the military, despite rumors that he privately disparages those who serve, and the idea that McRaven would be a “home run” stems from his long, effective and dedicated service — and his unwavering Trump resistance. (Note: the General in McRaven’s story remained anonymous.)

McRaven ended his article writing “if [Trump] doesn’t demonstrate the leadership that America needs, both domestically and abroad, then it is time for a new person in the Oval Office — Republican, Democrat or independent — the sooner, the better. The fate of our Republic depends upon it.” McRaven may not be the VP candidate, but his words — “the fate of our Republic depends on it” — will be often heard in the coming months.