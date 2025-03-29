MAGA Congressman Deflects National Security Question With “Mother” Insult

After news of SignalGate broke in Washington, D.C., U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) was walking toward the Capitol building this week when a young man approached the Congressman with a camera pointed at him and asked, “Do you trust Trump’s national security to keep our war plans top secret?”

Burchett was prepared with his comeback — someone on his team was filming the exchange — and responded: “Do you trust your mother every night to fix your Hot Pockets and make sure your Game Boy is turned on?”

Burchett shared the video on X and captioned it: “My stalker/tracker almost got me yesterday.”

My stalker/tracker almost got me yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zDT3355nt5 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 28, 2025

MAGA supporters are going wild over the video including social influencer Gunther Eagleman who replied: “I just bookmarked this post so I can watch this video every day. It was that good!”

Ryan Fournier, co-founder and acting national chairman of the American youth group Students for Trump, replied: “man I would have a field day if I ran into someone like this.” Another chimed in, “That was savage AF.”

A few are objecting to Burchett making light of a serious topic — serious Senate Republicans have called for an investigation into the national security risks posed by SignalGate –and wonder if this is the time for Burchett to show off his snark. “Funny,” wrote one commenter, “but not funny if you’re joking about national security like this.”

Another replied: “Well I agree. But let’s not forget that a civil servant should show respect. Yes would have been a great answer.”

Note: Earlier this week the young man asked Burchett the same question “Congressman, do you trust Trump’s national security team to keep our war plans top secret?” As seen below, Burchett did replied, “I do,” and added, “But I do not trust your wardrobe advice.”