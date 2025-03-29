JD Vance Spins Greenland Visit Into Story About US Soldiers Fighting Nazis with Heroic Chaplains, “Whose Sacrifices Helped Win Our Freedom”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance visited the country of Greenland, which President Donald Trump has said he’s going to take, “one way or another.” The former Prime Minister of Greenland Mute B. Egede said the American plan was “very aggressive.” (NOTE: Greenland swore in a new PM on Friday, 33-year-old Jens-Frederik Nielsen.)

On Friday, the Vice President wrote on X: “Usha and I are on our way home from an incredible journey to Greenland. We can’t wait to come back again soon. America stands with Greenland!” and shared the 90-second video below.

The voiceover reads: “In the cold silence of the tundra, a bond was born, not from treaties or trade but from blood and bravery.

“While Germany controlled Europe, the Nazis set their sights on the Artic. Greenland became an unwitting combatant and the United States stepped in. Not to conquer but to protect.

“In 1945, nearly a thousand American soldiers with four chaplains set sail from New York to Greenland…but their ship was torpedoed by a Nazi U-boat…those four chaplains gave up their life vests, giving their lives so others might live, to protect America and Greenland. Their sacrifices helped win our freedom and we will never forget.

“Together Americans and Greelanders stood as sentinels atop of the world but today Greenland faces new threats from Russian aggression and Chinese expansion. Our shared legacy lives on in every joint mission, every Artic patrol, every partnership forged in the shadow of melting ice and rising tensions.

This is not just history, this is destiny. Now is the time to stand together again for peace, for security, for the future.”

Vance’s Greenland visit and video are being received well by MAGA supporters (“A win for everyone!” and “I would rather stand with Greenland than stand with Ukraine”) and panned by others (“This is literal propaganda” and “America stands with Greenland the way Russia stands with Ukraine”).

Pro-Ukrainian influencer Anna KOMSA, who covers the Russia-Ukraine war and associates with NAFO (an internet meme group that counters Russian propaganda), reported: “Greenland stood up to Trump’s American empire. That’s how you welcome an invader. No official representatives from Greenland or Denmark came to greet Vance and his wife. They won’t meet anyone. All official events have been canceled. They landed at a US airbase.”

The Greenland video that Vance is promoting was paid for by Securing American Greatness, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, a “so-called dark money group” which can raise unlimited funds without disclosing its donors. Trump ally Taylor Budowich runs the group and the principal pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc.