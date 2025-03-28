Fetterman Tells Trump “See Yinz in Court” After Major Worker Threat

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is responding on X to the Politico report “Trump moves to strip unionization rights from most federal workers” by writing “See yinz in court.” The Pennsylvania Democrat, who took criticism from some supporters for flying to Mar-a-Lago and seeking an amiable instead of rancorous relationship with Trump, closely aligns his political identity with working class people.

[NOTE: Fetterman often uses the colloquial “yinz and youse” to describe his constituency.]

MAGA supporters are pushing back on Fetterman’s comment and flooding him with comments including “federal employees don’t need unions.”

See yinz in court. pic.twitter.com/WFyTgtnz8x — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) March 28, 2025

One MAGA objector elaborated: “I’m sorry, @JohnFetterman, government employees at an level should not be unionized. Their bosses have no incentive to keep costs under control when negotiating contracts. Governments and unions are in bed together.”

Another expressed surprise at Fetterman’s stance, although the Senator has always been a supporter of labor unions. She wrote: “@JohnFetterman you have consistently amazed me with your common sense approach to respond on this administration and the decisions it is making. I’m shocked that you would think a union is necessary for federal employees. Help me understand your rationale. Genuinely curious.”

While running for Senate against the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022, Fetterman said “The union way of life is sacred” and received the endorsements of several unions.

“For us, it was one of the easiest endorsements we’ve ever had to make,” said Gabe Morgan, executive vice president of Pennsylvania’s SEIU 32BJ. “Fetterman has always been a really strong advocate of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. He’s been a strong advocate of workers having the right to organize and supporting workers and have organized.”