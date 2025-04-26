MAGA Rallies For Lt. Gov. Nominee Asked to Resign, “We Will Vote For You Gay or Straight”

The GOP nominee for Lt. Governor in Virginia John Reid, who has been openly gay for more than 30 years, made an official announcement regarding his campaign on Friday.

As seen in the video below, Reid told Virginians, “I want you to send the kids out of the room, because I’m mad as hell.”

Reid claimed that he received a call from two local religious activists who he has known for years, who said they had photos of Reid at a drag show, and that it was in Reid’s “best interest to drop out of the race.”

He was told that if the photos were made public, Christians won’t vote for him and he would “destroy the ticket.”

Reid also said that someone created a social media account with his name that was linked to sexually explicit images (none of which depict Reid). He called it “a total fabricated internet lie, so basic that a middle schooler could have constructed it.”

Reid said: “I refuse to back down” in the face of “nonstop harassment and vulgar threats. ” The Republican vowed to persevere even after Governor Glenn Youngkin demanded his resignation “without even showing me the supposed evidence or offering me a chance to respond.”

Reid is receiving support from MAGA supporters on X. As one replied: “Do not drop out! Virginians stand with you. You are the only candidate with clear policy statements that will truly make Virginia better for everyone and we will vote for you gay or straight. @GovernorVA is such a huge disappointment. These attacks will hurt @VA_GOP greatly!”

As one replied: “If I have learned one thing in the last 10 years being MAGA, and a WarRoom Posse member, that is to never back down, if the establishment republicans go after a candidate, that’s the one you vote for, and in order to save our state, Fight, Fight, Fight!!”

The facts are that this is a smear campaign to get John to withdraw so State Central Committee’s majority of RINO’s suffering from TDS can put who they want in there.



Another replied: “Most people recognize that what consenting adults do behind closed doors is none of their business. As a very conservative woman, I stand with you. Most of us are normal.”

Another replied: “I’m with you 100%, John. Thank you for standing up to the establishment. Virginia has needed a shake up in the Republican Party for a while now.”

