President Donald Trump‘s Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino warned his followers Saturday on X that The New York Times “is getting ready to run another one of their ‘journalism’ exposé pieces about me spending time in our FBI training facility ground fighting with our dedicated and skilled defensive tactics instructors.”

He added, “Their big news ‘hook’ is that after a solid few rounds of grappling, I injured my shoulder.”

Bongino noted that the journalist behind the article is Adam Goldman, whose professionalism and track record Bongino maligned, though without specifics. Bongino wrote of Goldman that “you can generally assume he’s wrong, and he is, again.”

Bongino elaborated about his time at the FBI training facility on which Goldman reported: “The instructor I was grappling with got the best of me, because he’s incredibly talented. That’s why he’s there. And it was my [sic] not an ‘injury’ but a bit of swelling in my right elbow, not shoulder, because I’m 50 years old and I can’t recover like I used to. But I felt it was important to get on the mats any way, because that’s what men do. But Adam doesn’t know much about that. And he never will. Because he’s Adam, from the NY Times. Thanks, Dan.”

Adam Goldman of the NY Times is getting ready to run another one of their “journalism” exposé pieces about me spending time in our FBI training facility ground fighting with our dedicated and skilled defensive tactics instructors.

— Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) April 19, 2025

Former FBI Agent and Navy SEAL Jonathan Gilliam — who has praised the Trump administration’s aggressive approach to deportation as successful (see below on Newsmax) — slammed Bongino for his reaction to the Times article.

"What we're seeing are rapid changes, just simply because they're doing the right thing."



— Jonathan Gilliam, former Navy SEAL, said the Trump admin's aggressive law enforcement approach is having success@JGilliam_SEAL @Marc_Lotter pic.twitter.com/1Wfaf9Fie8 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 28, 2025

Gilliam wrote to Bongino: “You are pointing out the behavior of someone that you dislike on a personal basis instead of appearing neutral as is necessary in your position. Executives in the Bureau and the DOJ should keep their personal opinions to themselves, otherwise they will be rightfully perceived as potentially targeting specific groups of people outside of the focus of justice. Now, if there is any justified case against the left, they will be sure to point out how you were showing biased opinions against them.

“Seriously, are you sure you’re the Deputy Director of the FBI or are you still a media podcaster? Because it really seems like you want to be both. Which is exactly what people in the Biden administration did, that you yourself railed against. Remember, perception is reality and right now you constantly sound like an Instagram ‘influencer’ cheese ball having taken the time to even post this crap about The NY Times.”

— Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) April 20, 2025

Gilliam added: “The question you should be asking is how did he get the info about what you were doing at Quantico?

“All these posts you keep putting out signed ‘Dan’ are painting a picture of unprofessional behavior that is unbecoming of the position you’re in. Step up to the plate and start leading with the image you would expect those who work under you to have. Because if this petty, unprofessional bull[expletive] is your standard for the FBI, then you will go down in history on the same page as Comey, Meuller, Strzok, Page, and McAbe.”

Note: On Sunday, Gilliam also criticized FBI Director Kash Patel and his choice of clothing on the job.

With the photos below, Gilliam asked: “Why is the FBI Director dressed like Ukrainian President Zelensky who’s known for walking around like a tactical clown among other world leaders who are dressed in suits? Or is it FBI policy now to dress like you just went on a 511 shopping spree? Last I checked, the FBI dress code was a suit and tie unless you are doing something mission specific that necessitated otherwise.”