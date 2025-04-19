MAGA Ex-Congressman Matt Gaetz Says “Over-Educated, Under-Loved White Women Are This Nation’s True Pandemic”

Former U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL), President Donald Trump’s first pick for Attorney General who resigned from the House and later withdrew his AG nomination before the House Ethics Committee released its Gaetz investigation, is responding to a NBC News poll regarding Trump’s popularity.

As seen in the clip below, Trump appeared to gain popularity among white men with no college degrees (+41%); white men with college degrees (+1%); and white women with no college degrees (+14%); but not white women with college degrees (-38%).

Gaetz amplified the NBC News poll and wrote on X: “Over-educated, under-loved white women are this nation’s true pandemic.”

Over-educated, under-loved white women are this nation’s true pandemic. https://t.co/tCBCoptE33 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 19, 2025

It’s not the first time Gaetz has sought to draw negative attention to a segment of the American female population.

At a 2022 Turning Point Action conference, the pro-life politician said: “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”

Gaetz: "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb." pic.twitter.com/0qqvun3Pf8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2022

Gaetz now hosts a political show on OAN and is rumored, despite his political troubles, to be a legitimate potential candidate for Attorney General of Florida. As the New York Times wrote recently in a look at Gaetz’s post-congressional prospects and the idea that he could win an election in Florida: “Recent polling suggests plenty of people take him seriously.”

