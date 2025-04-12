Trump’s Ex-Wife “Glowing” at Mar-a-Lago with Dennis Quaid, “Good Times”

President Donald Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, shared photos from a Tunnels to Tower Foundation event held at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As seen below, Maples posed with MAGA supporter and Hollywood movie star Dennis Quaid (The Substance, The Right Stuff, The Rookie, The Parent Trap), Trump’s (disbarred) former personal lawyer and former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Maples captioned the photo series: “So great meeting Dennis Quaid and the awesome CEO of Tunnel to Towers Frank Siller—plus catching up with Rudy and Mark Rubio. Good times with good people, all out to support a great cause!”

[Note: The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charitable organization founded in tribute to New York Fire Department firefighter Stephen Siller, who was killed on September 11, 2001, sponsored Giuliani’s now-canceled radio show and his internet show “America’s Mayor Live.”]

MAGA supporters are going wild over the photos. One replied: “I got a legit question, how does The Donald pull off having his hot ex wife hangout at Mar A Lago all day without Melania get mad?? He truly is a unifier!!”

Another chimed in: “I love Melania, but have to admit Marla Maples would have been an amazing first lady.” And another wrote: “You are glowing.”

While in Florida, Maples also celebrated her daughter Tiffany Trump, who was honored at a baby shower in Miami, which was hosted by Tiffany’s half-sister, Ivanka Trump. Photos below.