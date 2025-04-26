Kristi Noem Claims 150,000 Deported In 3 Months, MAGA Balks: “Not Working Hard Enough”

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem says that during the first three months of the second Trump administration, the federal government has deported more than 150,000 people from the United States.

With the video below, Noem reports, “Every single day I receive a report on my desk of the murderers, rapists, child abusers, and other sickos that our ICE enforcement agents are arresting around the country.”

The former South Dakota Governor gives her viewers a look at the reports she receives by holding up — one at a time — five print-outs of photographs of alleged criminals who have been deported.

Every single day I receive a report on my desk of the murderers, rapists, child abusers, and other sickos that our ICE enforcement agents are arresting around the country.



Under President Trump, we have arrested over 150,000 aliens—including more than 600 members of the vicious… pic.twitter.com/rp9GxdfjLy — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 25, 2025

Not all MAGA supporters are impressed with Noem’s report of 150,000 deportees. One woman, who goes by the name Ms. Deplorable and voted for Trump three times, replied: “150,000 in 3 months is not nearly enough. We should be arresting that many every month.”

MAGA talk show host Kimberly Klacik (who was endorsed by Trump when she ran for a seat representing Maryland’s 2nd congressional district in the 2024 general election, in which she was defeated by Democrat Johnny Olszewski) defended Noem against the MAGA backlash.

To the commenters claiming they aren’t working hard enough… there are many cities like Baltimore that direct police to not cooperate with ICE, so tracking these people down is extremely difficult. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) April 25, 2025

Klacik replied: “To the commenters claiming they aren’t working hard enough… there are many cities like Baltimore that direct police to not cooperate with ICE, so tracking these people down is extremely difficult.” One replied to Klacik: “It’s not local police’s job to do federal agents’ work for them. They have their own job to do.”