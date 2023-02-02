Ice-T’s Wife Flaunts Brand New Range Rover With Front Seat Refrigerator

When rapper-turned-actor Ice-T is playing Detective Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with Mariska Hargitay as NYPD Captain Olivia Benson, his wife Coco is driving her brand new Range Rover, the recently released Autobiography model.

With the photo below, Coco reports: “My new baby… been waiting for this guy to come out for awhile now! I haven’t named her yet… Maybe Heaven because that’s how I feel when I drive her.”

The Range Rover ‘Autobiography’ comes with many amenities. On the outside you can see the 22″ diamond turned with gloss dark grey contrast wheels.

Above: The Front Console Refrigerator (image: Range Rover)

On the inside, the driver and passenger can access the “front center console refrigerator” which can keep four bottles (16 fl oz.) chilled at 41 °F.

Cars Garage describes the vehicle as “a futuristic luxury SUV.” Take a peek at the interior in the video above.

P.S. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on NBC, right after Law & Order at 8 pm and right before Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm.