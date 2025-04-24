Ex-FBI Director on Right-Wing Domestic Terrorism Fueled by Demagoguery, “I Wish It Weren’t So Real”

James Comey, the former FBI Director who was responsible for overseeing the agency’s investigation of the 2015-2016 Hillary Clinton email controversy and was fired by President Donald Trump in 2017, is promoting his new crime novel, FDR Drive.

With a photo of advanced copies, Comey wrote about the protagonists of the book: “Nora and Benny battling right-wing domestic terrorism fueled by well-funded demagoguery. I wish it weren’t so real.”

Comey’s protagonists, New York City federal prosecutor Nora Carleton and private investigator Benny Dugan, work with the FBI to try to stop a domestic terrorist plot at a rally at the United Nations, which is located on the FDR Drive in Manhattan. FDR Drive will be available on May 20.

Note: In February, after the Trump administration fired several senior FBI and DOJ officials involved in investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Comey wrote on X: “Americans should be thankful good people stood up for the rule of law today. Respected prosecutors refused to do the dirty work of unethical Trumpers. I’m sorry for their pain, grateful for the example, & thankful so many public servants will try to stay & protect the public and our institutions.”

The FBI’s top official in New York James Dennehy, who played a key role in the corruption investigation of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, was forced out of the agency by the Trump administration in March. (Trump’s DOJ ordered federal prosecutors to drop the charges against Adams.)