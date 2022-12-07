Cardi B Says She Hit Jackpot With $30,000 Chanel Slot Machine Bag

Cardi B continues to knock out fans with the luxury looks they dream on — looks the star insouciantly manages to look like she was simply born to. In her latest post, Cardi dropped a 3-batch of pics that feature her in a tight white romper feeling even luckier than normal.

Cardi’s captions the pics “Hit the jackpot with Bardi.” But even with Cardi slaying in the alluring Chanel romper, it’s the Chanel bag that she alludes to in the caption that really has tongues wagging.

“Whew, that’s like a $30,000 Chanel casino bag!” writes one fan. Well, if you get lucky it is. Over at eBay right now, that 23C Chanel Runway Enamel Casino Slot Machine Minaudiere Collectors Mini Bag is for sale at $32,750.00.

At chanel.com, one can look up the little bag (6.2 × 3.5 × 1.6 in) called a “Slot Machine Minaudiere” — but there is no price. Or rather the price shall be given only “upon request.” Contact An Advisor, the site suggests, offering a button. The lucky minaudiere is made of “Resin, Strass, Imitation Pearl & Gold-Tone Metal.”