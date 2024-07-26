Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns in Sheer White Lace Mini Dress, “Smoking Hot”

Hollywood movie star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scooby-Doo) is turning heads on the red carpet this week in a sheer white lace mini dress featuring a delicate black satin ribbon at the neck (by design label Shushu/Tong) and matching black stilettos by Christian Louboutin. Bonus: black purse by Destree.

Gellar reports that she got “camera ready” for the premiere of The Girl in the Pool movie which stars her husband, actor Freddie Prinze, Jr. (She’s All That, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scooby-Doo).

Gellar’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her chic look. Her ‘Do Revenge’ co-star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) replied: “Gorgeous!” and her former Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Emma Caulfield wrote: “Smoking hot. I’m bummed I couldn’t make it. Love your guts.”

As seen in the official trailer below for The Girl in the Pool, Prinze plays the protagonist, a married man with adult children who finds his mistress dead in his swimming pool right before he’s surprised by his wife and family for a surprise birthday party.

Monica Potter (Parenthood) plays his wife, Kevin Pollack (A Few Good Men, The Usual Suspects) plays his suspecious father-in-law.