Kate Hudson Stuns in Plunging White Swimsuit, “Two Things I Love to Get Behind”

Hollywood movie star and singer Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Glass Onion) is celebrating the season of Spring in a stunning white swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

Hudson wrote: “Spring and Side boob 🌼🌼 Two things I love to get behind ☀️ (Searching for best pure and natural, without white cast, sunscreen. Any suggestions?)”

While many of Hudson’s fans and famous friends including Oscar winner Melanie Griffith are replying with sunscreen recommendations –Griffith wrote, “Try the Augustinus Bader sunscreen. So good” — the most liked comment so far was written by Hudson’s brother, fellow actor Oliver Hudson (Rules of Engagement).

Brother Hudson replied: “Tone it down Hudson! There are children here. Once again inappropriate..” which has fans of the Hudson siblings dropping laughing crying emojis.

Get ready to see more of Kate Hudson: when not singing on stage, she’s often acting on a movie set.

Hudson will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming musical drama Song Sung Blue with triple-threat Hugh Jackman (The Wolverine, X-Men, The Greatest Show).

It’s based on the 2008 documentary of the same name, about a married couple in Milwaukee who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder. Bonus: Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi co-star.