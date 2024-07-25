Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, The Big Bang Theory) today shared photos from work. While filming Season 2 of the Peacock dark comedy thriller series Based on a True Story, Cuoco was joined on the set by her 15-month-old baby daughter, Matilda.

Cuoco wrote: “When your little lady visits you at work for the first time, it deserves a permanent post ♥️ I dreamed of the classic ‘baby on camera ‘ pic since the day she was born. Maybe she will share this pic in 20 years when she is on the Late Show 😛 📸 Chris Messina.”

Note: Messina plays Nathan, the husband of Cuoco’s character Ava, in the show.

Cuoco’s fans are going wild over the “adorable” photos of “too cute” Matilda and the resemblance between Matilda and her father, actor Tom Pelphrey (A Man in Full, Mank, Outer Range, Ozark, Banshee). Cute family photos below.

Get ready to see more of Pelphrey too: he stars in the upcoming HBO series Task with Mark Ruffalo, who plays an FBI Agent “who leads a task force in a Philadelphia suburb to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.” It’s a spinoff of the Mare of Easttown series that starred Kate Winslet.