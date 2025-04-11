2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Ivanka Trump Shares Baby Shower Photos with Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, “Everyone Looked So Pretty”

by in Culture | April 11, 2025

Ivanka Trump, campaigning for her father in 2020, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Former Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump (wife of President Trump’s son Eric Trump) shared photos from her sister-in-law Tiffany Trump‘s baby shower.

Tiffany — the President’s only child with his second wife, Marla Maples — is expecting her first child with her husband Michael Boulos.

As seen in the photo series below, Tiffany posed with Lara and the host of the shower, Tiffany’s half-sister Ivanka Trump, former White House advisor to her father during his first administration.

MAGA supporters are going wild over the photos, as one replied: “Everyone looked so pretty.”

Ivanka shared her own photos from the Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower, too. (Tiffany is having a boy.)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt replied: “Beautiful! Baby boys are the best. So excited for you, @TiffanyATrump.”

When Maples shared her set of photos from the baby shower (below) — she posed with Ivanka and Lara, too — more than one asked, “Where’s Melania?” MAGA supporters came to her defense and replied “Our first lady is busy,” and another wrote, “Its okay if shes not around- Tiffany’s mother is there.”