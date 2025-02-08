NFL Defensive Player of the Year Predicts Super Bowl Winner, Gives Spread

Patrick Surtain II, the NFL cornerback with the Denver Broncos, who on Thursday won the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, revealed to TV personality Don Lemon who he thinks will win Super Bowl LIV.

Pat Surtain II builds on his legacy 🏆 #NFLHonors

Note: The four-time Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs (1970, 2020, 2023, 2024) face the one-time Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles (2018) at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

When asked for a Super Bowl prediction, Surtain, who played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide and was selected ninth overall by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL draft, told Lemon, “Oh, I got the Eagles.” He added, “Why not root for the underdog?”

When Lemon pressed Surtain for a score, Surtain instead provided a spread: “I like them by at least seven points.” When Lemon said he had the Eagles winning by three points (35-38), Surtain gave it some thought and said, “Okay, let’s try, let’s go 41 to 35, for real.”

Surtain’s answer might surprise his father, former NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain, who played for the Chiefs (2005-2008) after playing for the Miami Dolphins (1998-2004).

Surtain Sr. narrated the video below celebrating his son as the recipient of the 2024-2025 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

You were born for this, @PatSurtainll.



So why not be legendary?

Note: Surtain the elder, who coached his son at the private high school American Heritage School in Florida, is currently the defensive backs coach at Florida State.