Bella Thorne Stuns in Brazilian Cut Bikini, “Picking Up My Jaw”

Hollywood star Bella Thorne (Chick Fight, Time Is Up, Blended, The DUFF) is one of many American celebrities attending the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, Italy this week. When the 27-year-old actress dropped the Brazilian-cut bikini photos below, she captioned them with a seashell, beach umbrella, and mermaid emoji.

Thorne’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new bikini pics. Celebrity hairstylist Castillo replied: “The skin is giving babe” and actress and Instagram model Mercedesz Meszaros replied: “Pickin up my jaw.”

As seen in the second batch of bikini pics above, Thorne was joined by her fiance, co-owner of The Mulberry Bar in New York City, Mark Emms, on the trip.

Get ready to see more of Thorne: she stars in the soon-to-be released dark comedy film The Trainer with Gina Gershon (Showgirls) and Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F). The protagonist is a fitness expert (Vito Schnabel) who lives with his mother (Beverly D’Angelo) in Los Angeles and “takes a maniacal swing at fame and fortune pursuing his version of the American dream.”

The Trainer, which is directed by Tony Kaye (American History X) and co-written by Schnabel, will be released on August 15, 2024.