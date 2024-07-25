Kate Beckinsale Stuns in Barely There Backless Dress, “Radiant”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, the stunning English actress Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Pearl Harbor, Van Helsing) is often turning heads in a provocative, fashion-forward ensemble.

She didn’t disappoint fans when she arrived at an event this week to celebrate the 30 year career of Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, held in Toscana, Italy.

Beckinsale wore a backless black and white gown with beyond navel-plunging neckline and thigh-high slit with a pair of platform open-toe stilettos. Swipe to see Beckinsale dare to dance with a friend, and to see her strike a pose with fellow actress Sofia Vergara (Modern Family, America’s Got Talent). As one fan replied: “Radiant.”

Earlier in the week, Beckinsale wore another stunning black gown with plunging neckline for a charity event held in St. Tropez, France. Swipe to see Kylie Minogue perform.

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she’s finished filming three films including Canary Black with Rupert Friend (her character is blackmailed by terrorists who have kidnapped her husband); The Patient with Ryan Phillippe (a man wakes up in a hospital without knowing what happened to him, and begins to suspect he’s being manipulated); and Stolen Girl with Scott Eastwood (she plays an American woman who for the past 10 years has been trying to find her daughter who was abducted and taken to the Middle East by her father).

As seen above, Beckinsale wore a short romper as she hosted a party for the crew of Stolen Girl, which was filmed in Italy. She thanked the hotel for “constantly making astonishing cakes and putting glasses of champagne in my hand and sending gallons of pasta my way. “