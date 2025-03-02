Monica Barbaro Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “Someone Looks Especially Good Tonight”

Hollywood movie star Monica Barbaro played a tough Navy pilot opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick and a physical CIA agent opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Netflix series Fubar.

The brunette beauty shifted gears to play peace-loving folk singer Joan Baez in the biopic A Complete Unknown with Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

The cast of A Complete Unknown — including Elle Fanning and Ed Norton — have been turning heads on the red carpet this awards season. As seen below, Barbaro stunned in a red navel-plunging dress at the SAG awards.

Barbaro fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “Best dressed this awards season.”

Note: For her role as Baez, Barbaro was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the SAG Awards (it went to Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez) and at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony, which takes places on March 2.

On the red carpet at the SAG Awards, as seen and heard below, Barbaro gave a smile when one of the photographers told her, “Someone looks especially good tonight.”

With the closeup photos below, Barbaro wrote: “So in love with this glam look for the SAG Awards last night. Had the glossiest hair thanks to @owengould and @lorealparis

Gorgeous glowy makeup by @samanthalmua.”

Celebrity hair stylist Gould revealed that he prepped Barbaro’s hair with L’Oreal EverPure Glossing Shampoo and Conditioner before giving it a round brush blow out and treating it with a mist of L’Oreal Elnett, Extra Stronghold Hairspray. He then set her hair in Velcro rollers, misted it again, removed the rollers after 20 minutes and gave it a final brush.

Get ready to see more of Barbaro: She will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming The Naked Gun remake with Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl) and Liam Neeson (Schindler’s List). The Naked Gun is scheduled for an August 2025 release.