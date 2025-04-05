MAGA Arizona Senator Shows Off Trump Watch and Gold Sneakers at Airport, “Proud to Be Working For You”

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers stood in front of a small aircraft wearing a flight suit and posed for a video. As seen below, holding a pair of gold Trump-branded sneakers, the former U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel said: “Hi President Trump. This is your favorite state senator from Arizona, Wendy Rogers.”

She added: “I just want you to know that I am wearing the Trump watch and I sport these gold Trump shoes every chance I get on the floor of the Arizona legislature. And I’m proud to be working for you here in Arizona.”

Rogers captioned the video on X: “Love my Trump Watch and @TrumpSneakers!” Note: The limited edition “Never Surrender High Top Sneakers” that Rogers is holding sold for $399.

While Rogers has her supporters, not all the comments on X are positive toward the State Senator. As one replied: “This is just embarrassing. You people are insane.” Another wrote: “Lady, you’re in a cult,” and another responded, “This is downright pathetic.”

Political pundit James Tate, who is on a mission “to save America from The Trump cult,” replied: “This is far right Wendy Rogers from AZ proud to wear 10,300$ in Trump gear. What a weirdo.”

Note: When a parody Elon Musk account on April Fool’s Day announced on X: “I just ordered 10 rose gold Teslas. I will be giving all of these away to followers tonight at 8pm PST! Like and comment to be entered into the raffle!” Rogers replied: “I would be honored to own one.”

I’d be honored to own one. https://t.co/G4yIfkgYBi — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) April 1, 2025

Rogers wasn’t the only MAGA supporter to reply to the parody’s offer. Trump supporter Laura Loomer replied: “Looks nice! I would love to drive around in that with my dogs on dog mode,” and Richard Grenell, President Trump’s Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of United States, responded, “Beautiful.”

Note: Tesla does not offer “rose gold” as a factory paint color: the photo is likely a Tesla with a satin rose gold vinyl wrap.