Maria Bartiromo Complains People “Trying to Bully” Elon Musk, He Agrees, “It’s Tough to Handle”

Fox News star Maria Bartiromo responded to news reports that the world’s richest man Elon Musk might soon leave the White House, where he’s been working with President Donald Trump with a mandate to drastically reduce the federal government’s workforce and spending.

Bartiromo wrote on X: “I would not be surprised if @elonmusk is getting threatened He is getting awfully close to criminality and fraud by democrats He is exposing everything & people are probably trying to bully him Don’t underestimate how tough it is to do what he is doing Sure -The WH says he’ll stay until he is done and the story is probably not true right now but I have no doubt some are out to get him and want him to stop before they are exposed & it’s tough to handle Don’t kid yourself”

Musk replied to Baritromo with a 100 percent emoji.

Fellow MAGA supporters are chiming in with agreement, including one self-described Tea Party leader who wrote: “As a Tea Party leader, we went thru this without the billions. Indeed, we are just regular people with common sense. And they went after us with everything they had…to persecute us. I know exactly what he is going thru. And I’m grateful.”

Another who describes himself as a “professional magtard,” compared Musk to President John F. Kennedy.

He wrote: “This is why he must be protected at all costs – we know they have no problem taking out people that are going to expose them. JFK is a perfect example.”

Not everyone agrees with Bartiromo or shares her sympathy for the non-elected billionaire who has the ear of the POTUS.

One Muk antagonist replied: “He is firing people who should not be fired. He is sitting on x all day insulting an entire political base by calling them names and degrading them. He deserves everything.” Another wrote: “Lol – he’s awful close to criminality for sure! But not the way you’re implying…”