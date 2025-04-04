After Trump Tariffs, Billionaire Richard Branson Says “Strong Leadership Means…Realizing Your Mistake and Correcting It. Quickly.”

Billionaire Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson occasionally uses social media to voice his political opinion and support.

In February, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were said to have “ambushed” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, accusing Zelensky of being “ungrateful” for the aid America had provided Ukraine since Russia invaded his country in 2022.

Branson responded to the heated exchange, which went viral, writing on X: “Whenever you welcome guests, treat them with kindness, grace and respect. Simple as that.”

This week, the day after President Trump levied sweeping tariffs on imports from dozens of countries around the world and the Dow Jones plummeted, Branson wrote a four-part message to his more than 12 million followers.

The first reads: “Strong leadership means taking risks and trying things – but when it doesn’t work, realising your mistake and correcting it. Quickly.”

The second reads: “One of the most important lessons I’ve learned from 60 years of business is to accept when I’m wrong and change course. The US government’s sweeping tariffs are taking the world’s economy in a dangerous direction. They will make people everywhere worse off – especially in America.”

The third: “It’s not just about the economy. Countries that trade fairly and healthily prosper and flourish. They reduce poverty, improve health and education, and decrease the likelihood of war.”

Branson concluded: “Courage & self-awareness are cornerstones of true leadership. That includes quickly acknowledging errors & making corrections. With a swift reversal back to sensible economic policy, America & the rest of the world can still avoid the catastrophic fall out these tariffs will inflict.”

Also on April 2, on what Trump called “Liberation Day,” Branson shared the graph above produced by The Economist, which shows an increase of US voters — particularly Republicans — believing that the European Union is “unfriendly” or “an enemy,” and that Canada is “unfriendly” or “an enemy.” Branson replied: “Very sad to see.”