JD Vance Says Donald Trump Will Give $60,000+ a Year To Every Person in Greenland — “Way More Money”

Vice President JD Vance says he doesn’t believe the American people “don’t fully realize” how critical Greenland is for the national defense of the United States.

That inability of U.S. citizens to see Greenland’s importance, Vance posits, is one reason President Donald Trump’s pledge to gain control of Greenland “one way or another” hasn’t galvanized broad support among Americans.

Speaking on Newsmax, Vance portrayed a scenario in which “God forbid, somebody fires a missile at us” and relays how “it’s going to come over the arctic.” The Vice President says for that reason “we need to have the visibility of what’s going on there.”

[NOTE: Denmark, of which the semi-autonomous Greenland is a part, is a NATO ally and shares information — like visibility — with the U.S. military.]

Vance: The thing that I picked up on is they get about $60,000 a year from the government of Denmark. That's $60,000 per year per person in Greenland. What the president has said is we could give the people of Greenland way more money than that pic.twitter.com/bc2Xor4jIb — Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2025

Vance and Trump hope to separate Greenland from Denmark and money is one lever they hope to use. Vance says during his recent trip to Greenland he “picked up on that they get about $60,000 a year from the government of Denmark. That’s $60,000 per year per person in Greenland.”

Then Vance drops a bombshell on his America First followers: “What the President has said is we can give the people of Greenland way more money than that. Again because the security matters to the United States of America.”

Vance says the U.S. is ready to provide more than $60,000 of American taxpayer money to each Greenlander annually — that is more than the median U.S. annual salary of $59,384.

Not just more, but “way more money than that,” Vance emphasizes.

The subject of Greenland’s current alleged discontent is broached when interviewer Rob Schmitt begins a critical question with a presumptive premise, saying “it seems pretty clear that the people of Greenland want to get away from Denmark.”

Vance nods, concurring and saying “right.” Without offering evidence for his statement, Vance says “they’ve made it very clear that they want to be independent of Denmark.”