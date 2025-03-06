John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Son Jokes About Elon Musk, “Lighten Up!”

The one and only child of music legend John Lennon and artist Yoko Ono, musician and songwriter Sean Ono Lennon, has followed in his parents’ footsteps as an activist. The 49-year-old artist has performed at Tibetan Freedom Concerts and, in 2011, at an Occupy Wall Street protest, among other events.

During President Donald Trump‘s first joint congressional speech, where the world’s richest man Elon Musk was met with two standing ovations from Republicans and protest signs (“Musk Steals”) from Democrats, Lennon wrote on X: “If Elon could find a way to harness the power of liberal tears, we might finally have an infinite source of green energy. (This is a joke! I am a lifelong liberal but also I’m not wrong. Lighten up!)”

When one fan replied: “You’re absolutely right,” Lennon replied: “I swear I’m a center left! ;-)”

In fact, Lennon replied to most comments. When one Trump supporter asked “Do you feel like the left is leaving you behind…moving further left than you want to go?” Lennon replied: “I just want people to stop looking down at each other, as if people don’t mostly have valid reasons for feeling how they feel.”

Lennon also shared a video (below) of his mother talking about the peace industry and the war industry in a 2008 interview in Moscow. Lennon captioned it: “Those of us in the Peace Industry should be kind to each other. This is a very important concept. We have to look around us and see who is working for peace and who is working for war. Make sure to be kind to those working for peace. Because the war industry has a lot of power. We can never stop wars if we are fighting each other.”