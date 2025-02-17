Jalen Brunson Responds to 8 Minutes Playing Time at NBA All-Star Game

New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were the first Knicks duo to start the NBA All-Star game since Walt “Clyde” Frasier and Earl “The Pearl” Monroe in 1975.

This historic cause for celebration among Knicks fans, who are enjoying the team’s success this season as the current #3 seed in the Eastern Conference, was spoiled somewhat by a drastic change in the All-Star Game format this year.

In an attempt to breathe some needed life and competitive energy into what had become a tired event that continually failed to showcase the NBA’s appeal, the league abandoned its traditional East vs. West game and ran a mini tournament among four teams instead — three teams comprising NBA All-Stars and one made up of “Rising Stars” — that played games to a 40-point total instead of playing four quarters.

One result was that Brunson and Towns, though voted as starters, didn’t even play on the same team. (In ’75, Clyde and Pearl, of course, played together.)

The televised event on Sunday night was highly criticized by fans — and many players — both for the new format and for the amateurish spectacle surrounding the games that prominently featured comedian Kevin Hart, whose performance received widespread ridicule on social media and beyond. (Though Hart no doubt had his admirers, one headline read: “The NBA Should Apologize to Fans for Kevin Hart.”)

Knicks fans who nurse a bitter half-century’s worth of wounds — the team hasn’t won an NBA title since 1973 — were perhaps even more disappointed than the average NBA fan.

As CP, the creator of Knicks Fan TV, wrote: “Prime reason this format is terrible. Jalen Brunson earns his way to All Star starter in the East. His reward? 8 min of playing time. Weak.”

At the post-All-Star Game press conference, Brunson — known for his positive outlook and sense of diplomacy — said of the format: “I think it’s interesting, different. The games were kind of short. I like the format. Something new, unique. Maybe score to 50…Never really know what to expect but it’s alright…I like how we’re trying new things…we’ll see going forward.”

Brunson kept it classy after the game on X, too, and wrote: “THANK YOU to the Knicks fan base and everyone who has supported me since day 1! Wouldn’t have been here without your votes! Love being able to represent you guys and I don’t take it for granted! Much love !!”