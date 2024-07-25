Chelsea Handler Stuns in Sheer Pink Swimsuit, “My Family Is Huge”

Stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler is currently on a wide-ranging tour that takes her to Niagara Falls this week before zipping down to Hollywood, Florida, for a show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Earlier this week Handler performed two nights in Hawaii.

When not stage, Handler enjoyed all that Oahu and Maui had to offer, including swimming in waterfalls and horseback riding, and she took a bevy of her extended family along for the fun. Handler reports that she was joined by “my cousins, their offspring, and some honorary family members.”

With the photo series above, Handler — rocking a sheer pink swimsuit with spaghetti straps — wrote: “There is no better feeling than being able to shower all my good luck in this life on my family.”

She added: “What a joy to be able to travel to such beautiful places while also earning a living. Mahalo!” As seen in the bikini photos below, Handler has been spending a lot of time with family this summer.

Get ready to see more of Handler: her tour will take her to California in August (including a night at the Santa Barbara Bowl) and she kicks off September in Las Vegas at the Cosmopolitan. By late fall she’ll have made her way to the New York metropolitan area, doing shows in Montclair, NJ, before hitting the Kings Theater in Brooklyn on November 8.