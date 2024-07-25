Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Stuns in String Bikini, ‘Isn’t She Gorgeous?”

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel famously allowed cameras to roll as she took a pregnancy test on the show. The results were positive and now she’s the mother of 14-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

When Frankel shared the gorgeous beach photos below — that’s Bryn in the chartreuse string bikini and proud mom Frankel in the purple one-piece swimsuit — she captioned it: “Double the fun.” The “mommy and me” vacation is taking place at Saint Tropez, France.

Frankel’s fans are going wild with compliments. One replied: “Wowza! Isn’t she gorgeous! All grown up, and you giving her what we all want for our kids, love, happiness and a better life!” Another chimed in, “Bryn is gorgeous like her mamma.”

Also like her mother, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, Hoppy is amassing an impressive following, too — the teen has close to 62,000.

On Wednesday, Hoppy shared the poolside photo above and tagged her mother: “Blue blue blue.” Swipe to see more photos of the mother and daughter duo on their luxury vacation on the French Riviera.

Get ready to see more of Frankel: she’s returned to acting. As seen in the trailer below, Frankel starred in the recently released Lifetime movie Danger in the Dorm. She plays the mother of college student Kathleen (Clara Alexandrova), whose best friend has been murdered on campus and the killer is still at large. Kathleen stays on campus, determined to catch the killer.