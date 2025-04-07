While the Republican-led Senate voted on the sweeping budget plan on Friday, U.S. Representative Michael Rulli (R-OH), a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, appeared on Newsmax and declared: “We will still get the great big beautiful bill through and onto the President’s desk.”

Without interruption, Rulli said: “I’m urging that the Senators stay strong. We have over 53 Senators plus JD Vance; we have to stay strong and get that big beautiful bill by July, August at the latest. We’re gonna go into the fall with full thrusters. The President’s going to renegotiate all of these different tariffs that are going on throughout the country and we could have the greatest Christmas probably in 100 years in America, Todd.”

Note: The Senate’s budget plan was approved (51-48) on Saturday, with two Republicans — Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine — and all Democrats voting against it.

Note: NPR reported on Saturday: “To avoid a catastrophic financial default this summer, the Senate plan would raise the U.S. debt limit by $5 trillion. Without an increase, the government would be unable to issue new debt, which means it wouldn’t have money to pay its bills, including the interest it owes to bondholders.” The bill also seeks to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and add $1.5 trillion in additional tax cuts.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated in March “that if the debt limit remains unchanged, the government’s ability to borrow using extraordinary measures will probably be exhausted in August or September 2025.”

On X, Rulli is receiving a lot of backlash from Americans who are not impressed with the economic agenda of the second Trump administration and the President’s latest round of tariffs.

Progressive political pundit “Richard Angwin” replied: “Rep. Rulli’s tariff dreams sound like a holiday nightmare. History warns us, Smoot-Hawley tariffs in the 1930s tanked the economy. Trump’s plan could spark a trade war, hike prices, and gift us a recession, not a ‘great Christmas’. Delusion at its finest.”

Another replied: “All these different tariffs going on throughout the Country?????? As far as I know, our country has the same tariffs from one side to the other. And what specifically does he think will happen by December. Are they going to build $6 Trillion in factories?”

Another chimed in: “We’re going into the fall alright. The fall of the American economy.”

And another noted: “A hundred years ago, Hitler was taking over Germany and we were approaching the Great Depression.” [NOTE: that was 92 years ago (1933), and in the U.S. the Depression was already at hand.]