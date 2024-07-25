Juliette Lewis Plays “Ugliest” Killer in New Movie, “You Sound Possessed”

Hollywood movie star Juliette Lewis is known for her roles in dramatic crime movies including Cape Fear with Robert De Niro and Natural Born Killers with Woody Harrelson, and more recently, in the Showtime series Yellowjackets with Christina Ricci.

The 51-year-old Los Angeles native is currently promoting her upcoming film The Thicket, a Western thriller based on the 2013 novel of the same title by Joe R. Lansdale.

The protagonist Jack Parker (Levon Hawke, son of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) seeks to rescue his younger sister Lulu (Esmé Creed-Miles) who has been kidnapped by a traveling group of bank robbers led by a vicious killer named Cutthroat Bill.

Cutthroat Bill who is played by Lewis, who is almost unrecognizable by sight or sound. As one fan replied, “You sound possessed.”

When Lewis shared the trailer (below), she wrote: “Every day, making this movie – I was thinking of my father Geoffrey Lewis one of the greatest villains in a Western from ‘High Plains Drifter’ continuing my dad‘s legacy I play one of my favorite characters I’ve ever played ‘Cutthroat Bill.’”

At the end of the trailer (below), Cutthroat Bill meets bounty hunter Shorty (Peter Dinklage) at a bar and says, “you’re the littlest man I’ve ever seen.” Shorty replies, “You’re the ugliest.”

Lewis’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her new character. Actress Lana Parrilla (Why Women Kill) replied: “Loving the voice!!!

Can’t wait to see this!”

The Thicket will be released on September 6.

