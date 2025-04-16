Republican Governor Candidate Proposes Female Undocumented Immigrants Can Stay If They Marry “Incels”

More than a dozen candidates have announced that they’re running for California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s job in 2026. Among the six Republicans who have so far launched a gubernatorial campaign is unmarried Catholic construction manager Kyle Langford.

As seen below, Langford spoke about his “pro deportation” stance on a podcast and said he’d like to see all male undocumented immigrants in the U.S. deported. He also proposed that female undocumented immigrants should be given a year to consider marrying a “Californian incel” to avoid deportation.

Langford added, “We know who you are, we know where you are, if you marry one of our Californian incels then you can stay but if you don’t, then, well you get sent back across.”

Kyle Langford, a 20-something Nick Fuentes acolyte, is running for governor of California on a platform of deporting all male undocumented immigrants and then giving all the females one year to marry a "Californian incel" to avoid deportation. pic.twitter.com/c7qOQMC1bM — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 15, 2025

Note: Incel is a portmanteau of “involuntary celibate” and is often used by young men who consider themselves unable to attract women. Incels tend to gravitate toward the MAGA movement.

When Right Wing Watcher described Langford as “a 20-something Nick Fuentes acolyte,” Langford — who often calls himself and his followers “groypers” (a group of alt-right and white nationalist activists led by Fuentes) — thanked the organization.

Some on X are questioning the seriousness of Langford and his campaign. Writer Jill Noble Shearer replied to Langford’s “pro deportation” comments: “I know he thinks this is funny, and apparently, so does she, but I wonder at someone who can talk about other human beings like they’re pieces of meat. No wonder they have to strong arm a woman into having anything to do with them.”