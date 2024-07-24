Morena Baccarin Stuns in Plunging Corset Dress, ‘Deadpool’ Creator Reacts

Hollywood movie star Morena Baccarin turned heads on the red carpet at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City. As seen below, the raven-haired Brazilian-born beauty rocked a black leather corset dress (by designer Safiyaa) with a pair of open-toe stilettos.

Note: That black “Cactus Vegan leather” midi dress, which is called Chelle, is described as a “statement cocktail dress” and features a front zip closure. Shoes are by Guiseppe Zanotti.

Swipe the photos below to see Baccarin with her former Gotham co-star and real-life husband, actor Ben McKenzie.

Baccarin’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look and the photos. Her former Firefly co-star, actor Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Castle), replied, “Incredible,” and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld responded, “You were absolutely STUNNING!!!”

When hubbie McKenzie shared the more candid red carpet photo above, he wrote: “Words cannot express how proud I am of this beautiful lady. Morena Baccarin is not only my heart and soul, she’s the heart and soul of Deadpool 3!”

Get ready to see more of Baccarin: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming post-apocalyptic action thriller Elevation. She stars with Anthony Mackie (Captain America, Million Dollar Baby, 8 Mile), and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal).

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on Friday, July 26. Official trailer above.