January Jones Stuns in Red Hot Bikini, “Betty Draper, Go To Your Room!”

Hollywood star January Jones is best known for her role as 1960s housewife Betty Draper on the iconic AMC series Mad Men. Her character was married to the protagonist of the show, cheating husband and ad man Don Draper (Jon Hamm), before the couple with three kids divorced during Season 3.

When not on a TV or movie set, Jones occasionally delights her more than one million followers on Instagram with summer bikini photos.

When the 46-year-old blond recently dropped the hot red and white striped bikini pics below, her fans went wild with praise including one die-hard Mad Men fan who replied: “Betty draper! Go to your room, don is on the phone.”

Get ready to see more of Jones: she was cast to star in the movie The Helpers as a mother of a boy who “is haunted by spirits who terrorize him with frightening visions, including his future abduction.”

When the boy’s prophesies start to come true, she and a psychiatrist must save the boy before it’s too late.

Fun fact: The Helpers is written and directed by Brandon Hess, who was behind the 2012 short film First in Flight with Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development) and Aaron Farb (42, The Walking Dead) as the Wright Brothers.