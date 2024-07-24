Julianne Hough Surfs in Tiny String Bikini, ‘That Takes A Lot of Core”

Dancing with the Stars former pro dancer turned judge turned co-host Julianne Hough is soaking in the sun this summer.

As seen in the awe-inspiring video below, the 36-year-old blonde triple threat is flaunting her athletic prowess — while rocking a tiny string bikini — on a surf board. She captioned the video: “Summertime on the lake.”

Hough’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the video. Fellow triple-threat Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Hamilton) replied: “You are just so cool.” Psychotherapist Frank Anderson responded: “That takes a lot of core. Bravo.”

Actress Angela Trimbur (Quiz Lady) wrote: “Literally what CAN’T you do???????”

Hough’s DWTS co-host and fellow Mirror Ball trophy winner Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Tap Dance Kid) also chimed in: “I see going to the Kelly slater camps are working.” Note: Kelly Slater is widely regarded as the greatest professional surfer of all time, and holds 56 Championship Tour victories.

As seen below, Hough has worn that bikini below… in the sauna.

Get ready to see more of Hough and Ribeiro: Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on September 17 on ABC and Disney+. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli will return for the new season, too.