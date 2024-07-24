Ashlee Simpson Sings Live in Corset Crop Top, Jessica Simpson Reacts

Singer Ashlee Simpson, who is the younger sister of singer and actress turned fashion icon Jessica Simpson and wife of actor Evan Ross (Diana Ross’s son), performed live in a corset crop top and slit trousers this week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album Autobiography, which included her hit single, “Pieces of Me.”

With the photos and video below, Ashlee wrote: “Thank you everyone for coming out Saturday night to celebrate 20 years of Autobiography! You made my emo heart soar! I’ll see you very soon.”

Simpson’s fans, family and famous friends including mega pop star Demi Lovato are going wild over her performance. Lovato replied: “QUEEN!!!” with a series of black heart emojis.

Model/singer/actress Carmen Electra dropped a series of “rock on” hand emojis, and big sister Jessica gushed.

Jessica wrote: “I woke up this mornin’ cryin’ like a fan girl nerd sister watchin’ this from last night!!!” She added, “You looked, sounded, and moved like you never missed a day on stage. It was simply EPIC! What a beautiful moment with all of your back up singers (the entire crowd)…CHILLS…You were born for this! Make a record asap! Let’s tour together and take the kids!”

Ashlee replied to Jessica’s idea of touring together: “That would be fun!”

Above (left to right) is Ashlee and Jessica with their mother Tina Simpson, who also likes the idea of a sister tour. She wrote: “family festival of music and love with the grand babies I AM IN!!!!’”