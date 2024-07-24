Halle Berry Stuns in Cutout String Bikini with Kittens, “Black Beauties”

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) is often striking a provocative pose and sharing the results on Instagram. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2004 superhero film Catwoman (she played the titular character), the 57-year-old star put on a Catwoman-esque face mask and lifted two black kittens in her arms while wearing nothing but a cutout string bikini bottom.

Berry wrote: “And STILL… meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!”

Berry added: “When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful!”

Berry recently revealed that she adopted the two kittens, who she named Boots and Coco, last month.

“I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom! I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I’ve found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies.”

Note about Berry’s Catwoman costume: Berry helped design the catsuit with Academy Award-winning costume designer Angus Strathie (Moulin Rouge!), who said the goal was to create a “reality-based wardrobe to show the progression from demure, repressed Patience to the sensual awakening of a sexy warrior goddess.”

Get ready to see more of Berry: she’s promoting her new action comedy thriller The Union with Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed). Berry plays a secret agent who recruits her old high school boyfriend (Wahlberg) to finish a dangerous mission. It will be released on August 16 on Netflix. Official trailer below.