Miley Cyrus Stuns In Sheer Black Lace Bikini Lingerie, “Sensuality and Airiness”

Music and culture superstar Miley Cyrus knows from flowers, as everyone found out last year when Cyrus topped even herself by launching her “Flowers” single into the stratosphere.

If Bangerz was a rollicking revolt and smashing good time, “Flowers” marked a declaration of independence and autonomy that hit millions right smack dab in their feelings. (The official “Flowers” video, below, is approaching a billion views.)

So when Cyrus says she appreciates the “floral notes” of the latest Gucci Beauty fragrance called, ahem, Flora Gorgeous Orchid, trust that the famous Italian brand and its famous American ambassador are in the same garden of earthly delights.

And to make sure people are paying attention to those aromatic notes that she says give a “feeling of sensuality and airiness,” Cyrus grabs viewers by commanding visual attention too, as is her habit.

In this case, the superstar dropped two new photos (swipe) of her presumably fragrant self in sheer black lace-enhanced bikini lingerie, and fans are going crazy for the pics, as always. Creative Director Sabato De Sarno designed the campaign.

Of course it’s not as if Cyrus needs to get into intimate apparel to grab that attention — she has perfected the art of getting intimate with her fans through a camera lens in myriad ways, especially when she leads with her eyes as below.

Flowers official video: