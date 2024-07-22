Carrie Underwood Stuns in Plunging Sleeveless Top in Hawaii: “Outfit, Fire”

Music superstar Carrie Underwood said she’d never encountered a crowd “LOUDER” than the one that came out to see her in Honolulu, where it’s easy to imagine Underwood might have heard the same kind of roaring volume from fans even if the sound system cut out.

That’s because looking this chic and shimmering just isn’t something everybody can pull off — and Underwood makes it look so easy in her glamorous plunging sleeveless top that the visuals of her show delivered plenty to captivate fans.

(Swipe away through the exclusive pics by photographer Jeff Johnson that the superstar shared.) Still, once she starts to sing, fans really get in their feelings.

Underwood’s performance and her powerful voice drew the most attention in the comments — “You are an totally awesome, & amazing, singer. 🎶 I just love, your beautiful, strong, and powerful voice” — but there is no shortage of commenters shouting out how stylish and strong Underwood looks, and how inspiring.

“You look amazing Carrie, bet the concert was great,” wrote one, “see you next month in Vegas! X.” Another hit on Underwood’s signature simple glamour, writing “Another 🔥 outfit!!”

Underwood is famous for doing not just her own hits, but also performing different versions of covers, a variety that is echoed in her stage outfits too. The shot below, with her superfit legs accentuated by cool pink boots and the mesh mini-dress cover-up, was a fan favorite too. “That outfit is everything!!” wrote one, an opinion that had a lot of company.

In Chicago a week earlier, Underwood crushed it in shorts and boots for an enormous outdoor crowd. “GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS, LOVE YOU CARRIE,” was the most capital response, and the lowercase testimony also chimed in. There is always an Underwood fan saying “That outfit! 🔥🔥🔥”.